9-year-old in Charlotte gets surprise visit from her military mom

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46) — A nine-year-old girl who is staying with relatives in Charlotte got a special surprise holiday visit on Friday from her mother, who is stationed far away and actively serving in the Army.

SPC Brittany Gartz, 29, currently serves in the military and is stationed in Fort Sill, Oklahoma. Gartz is set to be deployed overseas and is awaiting relocation to Germany, according to her wife, Emily Aparicio-Gartz, 30.

“Olivia and I recently lost my mother unexpectedly in July 2020,” Aparicio-Gartz told Fox 46. “So it is safe to say that this surprise homecoming was needed for many hearts involved.”

The reunion took place at Brittany’s parent’s house in Charlotte. They had been apart for the last seven months.

Ultimately, the family plans to move to Germany.

