900+ road workers standing by as winter storm set to hit most of North Carolina, officials say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – North Carolina transportation officials said more than 900 crews would be standing by over the weekend as up to five inches of snow is possible for the Raleigh area by Saturday.

By late morning Friday, crews had already treated roads and bridges with 1.2 million gallons of brine, according to a news release from the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

“Officials are extremely concerned about the potential for black ice through the weekend and are urging people to stay off roads for several days until ice on roads and bridges can thaw,” NCDOT spokesman Jamie Kritzer said in a news release.

During last weekend’s winter storm, the North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to more than 400 crashes and just under 1,000 calls for service. Those wrecks included two people who died in a crash on Interstate 95 in Nash County.

The winter weather is expected to impact approximately two-thirds of the state, transportation officials said.

Already, all seven ferry routes at the North Carolina coast have been suspended due to the current winds and expected icy conditions on the roads leading to some ferry terminals.

Currently, most of the Triangle is under a Winter Storm Warning and all of the area at least has a Winter Weather Advisory.