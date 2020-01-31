911 calls alert police to armed man ‘acting strangely’ before being shot, killed by Raleigh officer

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — An armed man died after an officer-involved shooting near a shopping center off of Glenwood Avenue in Raleigh on Thursday afternoon, Police Chief Cassandra Deck-Brown said.

Police received a 911 call around 3 p.m. that a man with a gun was “acting strangely” outside the Big Lots on Glenwood Avenue.

“We watched a man standing by a trash can and a gun fell out of his shirt. He looked around and he picked it up. He started staring at us and he stuck it back in his jacket,” the 911 caller told the dispatcher.

The caller described the man as an older African American male wearing a gold jacket and a toboggan.

“He had a big gun. It dropped out on the concrete right, on the sidewalk and then he picked it back up and started staring at us,” the caller told a dispatcher.

An officer responded and approached the man in the area of 3800 Pleasant Valley Road.

“He ran from the officer and during the pursuit the individual produced a weapon. The officer discharged his handgun and the individual was struck several times,” Deck-Brown said.

Police say the man, later identified as Keith Dutree Collins, was rushed to the hospital where he died.

“We went outside to look, saw a guy on the ground and the cops around him,” witness Daniel Hodges told CBS 17.

Deck-Brown says investigators found a weapon at the scene, which was near the Piney Grove AME Church.

The officer involved was wearing a body camera. Deck-Brown said Raleigh police plan to petition for the release of the footage.

Deck-Brown says the SBI is handling the investigation and will report its findings directly to the Wake County District Attorney.

As per protocol RPD’s Office of Professional standards conducting a review, and the officer involved was placed on administrative duty.

Deck-Brown asked anyone who witnessed the shooting or might have additional information to call the Raleigh Police Department or the SBI.