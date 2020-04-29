UNC System Interim President expects schools to reopen for Fall 2020

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCT) On Wednesday, the University of North Carolina System Interim President announced he expects schools to reopen for the fall 2020 semester.

UNC System Interim President Bill Roper has issued the following statement regarding the plans for the Fall 2020 semester:

“Our institutions have done a remarkable job serving their students during this time of crisis. Our speedy adaptation to remote teaching and learning was a necessary and invaluable step to preserve the continuity of our students’ academic pursuits while protecting health and safety. But for many in the UNC System, digital learning technologies simply cannot be a long-term substitute for the facilities and community that our campuses provide. The majority of our faculty and students need access to our libraries, labs, classrooms, and medical and agriculture facilities to fully engage with their research, teaching, learning, and service work. I expect to reopen our campuses for the Fall 2020 Semester and look forward to welcoming our faculty and students back to their classrooms and labs this fall. To do so, we are working closely with our chancellors to chart a course forward.”

Chancellors will have the flexibility to determine what local steps they need to take to protect students, faculty and staff, especially high-risk populations, both on campus and off.

“Above all, our steps forward will be contingent on what we discover through ongoing monitoring of infection rates and North Carolina’s testing and treatment capacity. We will continue to follow the advice of the nation’s infectious disease experts and our own experts at UNC Health. We will remain in frequent contact with Dr. Mandy Cohen, Secretary of NC Department of Health and Human Services. And we will continue to coordinate our operations with Governor Cooper’s executive orders,” Roper said.