A milestone: NCDOT connects work trestles on Rodanthe ‘Jug Handle’ Bridge

RODANTHE, N.C. (WAVY) — The Rodanthe ‘Jug Handle’ Bridge project has reached another milestone.

Earlier this week, crews on the bridge connected two work trestles used to build the bridge from each end, effectively meaning the north and south ends of the bridge project have finally met in the middle.

While the trestles have met, girders and bridge decks still need to be placed before the bridge itself becomes one structure.

The Rodanthe Bridge is under construction to become a long-term transportation solution for when N.C. 12 is washed out by severe storms. It raises the highway onto a 2.4-mile bridge over the Pamlico Sound between the southern end of the Pea Island National Wildlife Refuge and Rodanthe. It bypasses the vulnerable part of the highway known as the “S-curves.”

The project was expected to be completed in late 2020 or early 2021, however, the completion date has been bumped back to late 2021 or early 2022.