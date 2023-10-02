DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham County officials are asking people to be careful in an area of downtown Friday after they said a truck got stuck under a bridge.

At 2:48 p.m., the county said the truck was wedged under a railroad bridge near the intersection of Roxboro Street and Pettigrew Street in downtown Durham.

They’re asking drivers and pedestrians to be careful at that intersection.

A photo provided from Durham County shows the truck is owned by Mabe Trucking Co Inc. based in Eden, North Carolina.

According to a sign outside the bridge, it stands 11 feet and 4 inches from road to top.

(Durham County Government)

(Durham County Government)

County officials say Durham police are responding to the scene.

So far, there’s been no word on any injuries or road closures.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.