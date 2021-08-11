‘A truck delivers everything’; a truck driving school owner is driven to bring more women into trucking industry

It was a ribbon-cutting ceremony filled with excitement and optimism.

The staff at Crosscountry Truck Driving School celebrated a new road ahead at a critical time.

“A truck delivers everything. What if you can’t get your meat, your cheese, your milk, just the regular staples of life, bread? So, this is why we have got to work to ensure that we can get young people and people of all nations, colors, and creeds to be truck drivers because guess what? We’ve got to have our products,” Pamela Day, owner of Trucking Trainer, Inc. DBA Crosscountry Truck Driving School, said.

The facility moved from its previous Thomasville location into a 17,000 square foot training facility on Tucker Street in Burlington.

108 students can be trained weekly to earn a commercial driver’s license and ease the pressure of a dire need for truck drivers.

“There’s an extreme deficit of truck drivers right now, not just in North Carolina, I think there’s probably over 60,000 needed here in North Carolina, but if we’re looking at the lower 48 states, those numbers are ever-increasing. They’re almost up at 200,000 drivers that are needed,” Day said.

As a former truck driver, Day welcomes anyone who is ready to work.

She is especially passionate about reaching women.



“If we can get women into the industry, that’s gonna help close that gap and that is my goal,” she said.

Day says the advantage of becoming a driver now is that the industry is paying more than it ever has because there is a lot of product sitting in areas waiting to be picked up.

Crosscountry Truck Driving School has full-time and part-time programs available for different types of CDL licenses.