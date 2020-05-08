AAA: Car care tips to get your vehicle ready for the road

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WNCT) As some states begin to make plans to re-open businesses and stay-at-home orders are slowly being lifted, AAA is reminding drivers about the importance of car care maintenance.

“It’s important that during these times when your car has been parked for an extended period of time, to make sure the vehicle stays in good running condition,” said Tiffany Wright, AAA spokesperson. “A lot of cars have been at a standstill lately due to stay-at-home orders so it’s imperative to prep your vehicles before getting back on the road.”

If your car hasn’t hit the road in a while, AAA encourages you to take these simple steps to keep you and your vehicle safe:

Drive your vehicle(s) once a week to ensure the battery stays properly charged, even if that means just around the corner. Gas goes a long way. Keep your gas tank level at three-fourths or full. Full tanks provide less space for air and help minimize the possibility of condensation.

Keep your gas tank level at three-fourths or full. Full tanks provide less space for air and help minimize the possibility of condensation. Fluid situation. Check oil, brake fluid, automatic transmission fluid, power steering fluid, and windshield washer fluid. Replace or refill as needed by consulting your owner’s manual.

Check oil, brake fluid, automatic transmission fluid, power steering fluid, and windshield washer fluid. Replace or refill as needed by consulting your owner’s manual. Under pressure. Check the tire pressure and fill, as needed, to the proper inflation amount located inside the driver’s door.

Check the tire pressure and fill, as needed, to the proper inflation amount located inside the driver’s door. Road trip ready. As an added precaution, consider taking your vehicle to a AAA Car Care for service. Make sure to call first for shop hours and procedures for bringing in a car for service.

If you do find that your car won’t start once you’re ready to go, AAA offers mobile battery service, which will: