AAA: Gasoline prices in Carolinas trend cheaper ahead of Thanksgiving holiday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WNCT) – Gas prices in the Carolinas are continuing to trend cheaper as averages are expected to continue to push less expensive heading into December.

This week, North Carolina’s average currently sits at $1.93 – 3 cents cheaper than last week, 6 cents cheaper than last month, and 44 cents less than a year ago. South Carolina’s average sits at $1.87 – 2 cents cheaper than last week and last month ($1.89), but 41 cents less than a year ago. South Carolina also made the nation’s top 10 least expensive markets.

At $2.10, today’s national gas price average is shaping up to be the lowest since 2015.

The holiday weekend average that year was a nickel cheaper at $2.05.

AAA state4d, “Domestic crude prices increased last week amid growing market optimism that a vaccine for COVID-19 will be available by the end of 2020. However, as infection rates increase – alongside new measures imposed by states meant to decrease transmission of the virus – crude prices may decline this week due to falling demand. Additionally, the EIA’s weekly report revealed that total domestic crude inventories grew by 800,000 bbl to 489.5 million bbl last week, signaling that production may be outpacing demand.”



