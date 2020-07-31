AAA: Hurricane survey reveals nearly 40% of North Carolinians less likely to evacuate due to COVID-19 concerns

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WNCT) – As the hurricane season continues, a new study has revealed that North Carolinians are hesitant about evacuating this year primarily due to the impact of COVID-19.

According to a recent AAA Consumer Pulse™ Survey, 23% of North Carolinians are more concerned about the 2020 Hurricane Season than they were last year, and 37% say they are less likely to evacuate for a storm this year due to fears of contracting COVID-19.

“As a coastal state it’s important to adhere to the advice of officials when it comes to evacuating,” said Tiffany Wright, AAA spokesperson, The Auto Club Group in the Carolinas. “However, this year there’s added fear about the dangers of COVID-19 as some North Carolinians would rather stay in their homes than evacuate.”

Protect your Home

Secure Your Home – Inspect your home for minor repairs needed to roof, windows, downspouts, etc. Trim trees or bushes that could cause damage to your home in case of high winds.

– Inspect your home for minor repairs needed to roof, windows, downspouts, etc. Trim trees or bushes that could cause damage to your home in case of high winds. Take Inventory –Update your home inventory by walking through your home with a video camera or smartphone. Keep a record of large purchases including the cost of the item, when purchased, and model/serial numbers as available. Store important documents in a portable waterproof container.

–Update your home inventory by walking through your home with a video camera or smartphone. Keep a record of large purchases including the cost of the item, when purchased, and model/serial numbers as available. Store important documents in a portable waterproof container. Stock Emergency Supplies – Plan for a week’s worth of non-perishable food and water. Be sure to have flashlights, extra batteries, battery-powered radio, medications, first aid kit, blankets, toiletries, diapers, cleaning supplies, etc. Prepare a portable kit to keep in your car should you need to evacuate.

– Plan for a week’s worth of non-perishable food and water. Be sure to have flashlights, extra batteries, battery-powered radio, medications, first aid kit, blankets, toiletries, diapers, cleaning supplies, etc. Prepare a portable kit to keep in your car should you need to evacuate. Identify a Safe Room – Identify a room where family members should gather, in case of an emergency. This is typically an interior room with no windows.

– Identify a room where family members should gather, in case of an emergency. This is typically an interior room with no windows. Protect Your Property – Review your homeowner’s insurance with your insurance agent to determine if you have adequate protection. Discuss your deductibles. Be aware that flood insurance is not typically covered under your homeowner’s policy. Flooding Coverage for your automobile is available via an optional ‘comprehensive’ inclusion to your auto insurance policy.

Prepare for Evacuation

Make a Contact Plan – Identify ways to contact each other, alternate meeting locations, and an out-of-town contact person. Anticipate limited cell phone service.

– Identify ways to contact each other, alternate meeting locations, and an out-of-town contact person. Anticipate limited cell phone service. Know Your Evacuation Route – Track the recommended evacuation route for your region.

– Track the recommended evacuation route for your region. Choose Multiple Destinations – Identify several places you will go in an emergency, such as a friend’s home, in another town, a hotel or shelter. Choose destinations in different directions so you have options during an emergency.

– Identify several places you will go in an emergency, such as a friend’s home, in another town, a hotel or shelter. Choose destinations in different directions so you have options during an emergency. Research Shelter Availability – Check with local officials about the availability of evacuation shelters. Your regular shelter may not open this year due to COVID-19. If you evacuate to a community shelter, follow the latest guidelines from the CDC

– Check with local officials about the availability of evacuation shelters. Your regular shelter may not open this year due to COVID-19. If you evacuate to a community shelter, follow the latest guidelines from the CDC Prepare your Pets – Identify a place to stay that will accept pets. Most public shelters only allow service animals.

– Identify a place to stay that will accept pets. Most public shelters only allow service animals. Prepare your Vehicle for Evacuation – Have your vehicle professionally inspected so it is ready for evacuation. Plan to take one car per family to reduce congestion and delay.

– Have your vehicle professionally inspected so it is ready for evacuation. Plan to take one car per family to reduce congestion and delay. Gas Up – If an evacuation seems likely, ensure you have a full tank of gas. Do not hoard gasoline you do not need. The pre-storm surge in gasoline demand often leads to temporary fuel outages before the storm. After the storm, be aware that gas stations may be closed or unable to pump gas due to structural damage or fuel power outages. As a result, begin looking for a refueling option when your tank is half full.

FEMA advice for preparing for the hurricane season during the COVID-19 pandemic.