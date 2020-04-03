AAA provides tips to protect your vehicle while it sits unused during the pandemic

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WNCT) Many North Carolinians’ cars will be parked in the driveway for about another month during a statewide “stay-at-home” order which urges North Carolinians to remain home unless they are making essential trips.

AAA urges North Carolinians to follow the advice of state and local authorities, but don’t forget to check on your vehicle from time to time.

“Leaving the car unused for an extended period of time could leave it vulnerable to problems with your battery, brakes, and tires,” said Tiffany Wright, spokesperson, AAA Carolinas. “There are a few simple measures you can take to make sure your vehicle is ready to roll when it’s time to hit the road again.”

AAA offers the following car care tips for longer-than-expected parked vehicles: