AAA urges caution for motorists during flooding

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WNCT) Many areas of North Carolina and parts of the Palmetto State have been experiencing heavy rainfall as Tropical Depression Bertha makes it’s way closer with more rain expected in some areas.

If your area experienced heavy rainfall and now has standing water, motorists should proceed with caution when driving and make smart decisions behind the wheel.

“Flooding could play a major role in disrupting motorists across the Carolinas in the coming days,” said Tiffany Wright, AAA spokesperson. “Make sure to be extra vigilant behind the wheel and avoid flooded areas. Just a few inches of water can turn your vehicle into a boat, and could put your life, and the lives of those around you, at great risk.”

AAA has a few driving tips for motorists dealing with the effects of heavy rain and flooding: