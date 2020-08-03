AAA warns Carolinians: Stay off stormy roads; prepare for localized flooding

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WNCT) AAA urges Carolinians, especially those along the east coast – to brace for bad weather from Isaias.
This means preparing your home and making plans to stay off the road.
“This storm has the potential to create very dangerous driving conditions for those in the path of this storm,” said Tiffany Wright, spokesperson, AAA – the Auto Club Group in the Carolinas. “Although AAA roadside service technicians are prepared to help stranded motorists, we recommend drivers follow the guidance of local authorities and stay off the road if conditions are unsafe.”
Tips for Driving in the Rain:
- Slow down
- Increase your following distance
- Turn your headlights ON
- Turn your hazard lights OFF
- Avoid using cruise control
- Avoid flooded areas
- If poor visibility, pull over to a safe place and wait for the rain to ease up
Too Late for Flood Insurance
The potential for storm surge and heavy downpours raise concerns about residential flooding. Because of a 30-day waiting period, it is too late to purchase flood insurance for this storm. However, there are a few precautions residents can take now to protect their property from rising waters.
Tips to prevent flooding at your home
- Place plastic sheeting and sand bags at doorway openings
- Check for and seal openings in roof, windows and doors
- Clear debris from gutters, drains and downspouts
Plan for Future Storms
“This the first of what could be many storms that target the Carolinas over the next few months” Wright continued. “Since peak hurricane season is not until in mid-September, Carolinians should take precaution and act soon, if they want to get a flood insurance policy in time.”
Top Reasons to Get Flood Insurance after Isaias Passes
- There’s a 30-day waiting period
- Homeowner’s insurance does not normally cover flooding
- Every zone is a flood zone; 20% of annual flood claims come from homes in low-risk zones
- Just one inch of flooding can cause $27,000 in damage to your home
- Flood insurance rates start at less than $1 per day