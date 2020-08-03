AAA warns Carolinians: Stay off stormy roads; prepare for localized flooding

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WNCT) AAA urges Carolinians, especially those along the east coast – to brace for bad weather from Isaias.

This means preparing your home and making plans to stay off the road.

“This storm has the potential to create very dangerous driving conditions for those in the path of this storm,” said Tiffany Wright, spokesperson, AAA – the Auto Club Group in the Carolinas. “Although AAA roadside service technicians are prepared to help stranded motorists, we recommend drivers follow the guidance of local authorities and stay off the road if conditions are unsafe.”

Tips for Driving in the Rain:

Slow down

Increase your following distance

Turn your headlights ON

Turn your hazard lights OFF

Avoid using cruise control

Avoid flooded areas

If poor visibility, pull over to a safe place and wait for the rain to ease up

Too Late for Flood Insurance



The potential for storm surge and heavy downpours raise concerns about residential flooding. Because of a 30-day waiting period, it is too late to purchase flood insurance for this storm. However, there are a few precautions residents can take now to protect their property from rising waters.



Tips to prevent flooding at your home

Place plastic sheeting and sand bags at doorway openings

Check for and seal openings in roof, windows and doors

Clear debris from gutters, drains and downspouts

Plan for Future Storms



“This the first of what could be many storms that target the Carolinas over the next few months” Wright continued. “Since peak hurricane season is not until in mid-September, Carolinians should take precaution and act soon, if they want to get a flood insurance policy in time.”

Top Reasons to Get Flood Insurance after Isaias Passes