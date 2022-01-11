AAA warns of gas prices rising in North Carolina

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Gas prices in the country are continuing to rise and AAA warns that we could pay more at the pump in the near future.

They say this is because of the price surge of crude oil which is about $80 a barrel right now. Crude oil prices account for more than 50 percent of what people see at the pump according to Triple-A.

The current average price of gas in North Carolina is about $3.05 and .08 cents less than a month ago and .86 cents more than last year.



“We thought that prices might remain stagnant for a little bit. With this now, increase in oil prices, it looks like prices could be inching upwards in the next coming weeks,” said Tiffany Wright, AAA Spokesperson.

Another person for gas price increase uncertainty in the countries that produce the crude oil.