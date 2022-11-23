CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The Wednesday before Thanksgiving has earned itself a few nicknames, like Blackout Wednesday and Drinksgiving to be exact, because it can sometimes be a more popular partying night than New Year’s Eve or Saint Patrick’s Day.

AAA Carolinas is warning motorists about the dangers of driving during this pre-holiday.

“Blackout Wednesday has become synonymous with binge drinking, with most people off the next day and college students home for the holiday,” said Tiffany Wright, spokesperson, AAA – The Auto Club Group in the Carolinas. “What happens, unfortunately, is that we have more intoxicated drivers getting behind the wheel, endangering themselves and others.”

During the Thanksgiving holiday period in North Carolina for 2020, there were 173 collisions and four fatalities. Of those crashes, 17% were a direct result of alcohol, according to NCDOT. For 2018, over the same time period in South Carolina, there were 80 collisions relating to alcohol that resulted in 42 injuries and five fatalities, according to the SCDPS.

According to NHTSA, during the Thanksgiving holiday weekend from 2016-2020, over 800 people died in crashes involving a drunk driver. The holiday period begins on Thanksgiving Eve, when we typically see people begin to gather with family and friends. In fact, from 2016-2020, 138 drivers involved in fatal crashes on Thanksgiving Eve were drunk.

It’s important to understand that even a small amount of alcohol can affect a person quickly. For example, someone with a blood alcohol concentration of .02 can have some loss of judgment. In order to stay safe on the roads, AAA Carolinas is urging motorists to do the following: