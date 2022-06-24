MOORESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The Mooresville Police Department is asking victims to come forward. The request follows the arrest of Michael Shinn, 29, who is facing charges for raping women after meeting them online.

Police said there are at least two victims that have come forward in the Mooresville area already. They believe there could be more. The investigation is spanning several states.

“We need cooperation from the public and anyone who could’ve possibly been a victim to contact us,” said Mooresville Police Captain J.L. Quinn. “After the incident occurred, he drove away—leaving them stranded.”

Mooresville Police Officers first responded to a sexual assault call at 1459 River Highway in Mooresville on June 19, after the victim was taken to a remote parking lot and forcibly raped.

During the course of that investigation, another victim was discovered with the same storyline.

“During the course of that initial investigation, a second individual came forward and stated she was also sexually assaulted by who we believe was the same individual,” Quinn said.

Police believe Shinn may have done this to several other women.

“We don’t have the exact number yet,” Quinn said. “Because victims are coming forward at this time.”

Queen City News went by Shinn’s home, but no one was there. Neighbors tell QCN they often see police at the house.

“That’s definitely scary,” said Mooresville Woman Summer Harvey.

The developments in the case are leaving women in the Mooresville area feeling uneasy.

“It’s definitely scary,” said Samantha Dwyer. “I know there are creeps out there online these days, so it’s definitely uncomfortable. You have to stay safe.”

“It definitely makes me nervous,” added Harvey. “I think women should stay safe and meet in public places.”

If you may have been a victim, police say come forward.

“We have a lot of hard-working detectives all assigned to this case and it’s taking priority,” Quinn said. “Public safety is our first concern and it was an exhilarating feeling to take him off the streets and prevent him from arranging any more victims.”

Mooresville Police are working with several surrounding agencies and even agencies as far away as California. Shinn remains in the Iredell County Detention Center under a $600,000 secured bond.

If you have any additional information, call Mooresville Police at 704-664-3311.