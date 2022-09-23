LINCOLNTON, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A man Mooresville Police accused of being a “serial rapist” after his arrest in June is now facing charges in Lincoln County, according to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.

29-year-old Michael Brandon Shinn of Sherrills Ford was arrested in June for forcible sex crimes after two victims came forward in the Mooresville area.

Police said investigators met a victim at a parking lot on River Highway on June 19. The person allegedly told police that she met Shinn online and agreed to meet him in Mooresville a few days earlier.

The woman said she got into Shinn’s vehicle and was taken to a parking lot where she was forcibly raped. She also said she was left in the parking lot without her car or phone afterward.

Two days later, authorities said a second woman who was hospitalized in Huntersville met with investigators and told them she was sexually assaulted by a man with a similar description to Shinn.

The victim told police that she had met the man online and agreed to meet in Mooresville. She was also reportedly driven to the same remote parking lot and raped.

Police said after his arrest that they suspect Shinn may have done this to other women as their investigation spanned several states.

“We don’t have the exact number yet,” said Mooresville Police Captain J.L. Quinn. “Because victims are coming forward at this time.”

Lincoln County detectives said that after the news of Shinn’s arrest, a deputy found a report involving a 29-year-old woman from out of the country who had been assaulted.

Authorities said the woman was contacted and she confirmed that she had been sexually assaulted but was afraid of speaking out at the time. She reportedly told deputies that she had met Shinn online and agreed to go out with him on March 26.

He allegedly picked her up and sexually assaulted her inside his vehicle, detectives said.

Another victim, a 22-year-old Lincoln County woman, also saw the news of Shinn’s arrest and decided to come forward, the sheriff’s office said.

The woman filed a report detailing that she had met Shinn online and agreed to go out with him on January 29. She claimed she was sexually assaulted in his car as well.

Detectives obtained warrants on September 19 charging Shinn with two counts of first-degree forcible sex offense and two counts of second-degree kidnapping. He was served the warrants in the Iredell County Detention Center and given an additional $500,000.

Detective J. Talbot said authorities still believe Shinn has more victims.

“If you or someone you know experiences similar incidents with Mr. Shinn, you are encouraged to contact the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office,” Talbot said.