Active shooter in downtown Asheville ‘no longer a threat,’ officials say

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC (WSPA) – Buncombe County Government officials said there is no longer a threat in the downtown Asheville area after there was an active shooter situation earlier this morning.

We reported earlier that government officials issued an alert this morning saying an active shooter had been reported in the area near Buncombe County Courthouse — located at 60 Court Plaza — and officials were asking people to avoid downtown Asheville.

Buncombe County government officials later Tweeted that the active shooter was “no longer a threat.”

The active shooter in downtown Buncombe courthouse in downtown Asheville is no longer a threat. Thank you for staying clear of this area. — Buncombe County Gov (@buncombeGov) March 31, 2020

District Attorney Todd Williams issued the following statement about the incident on Twitter:

To all who contacted me asking about the safety of my staff and me, we are well — no one is injured. I also believe all courthouse personnel are well. Buncombe County just issued a statement that the shooter is "no longer a threat". — Todd Williams (@DAToddWilliams) March 31, 2020

Drew Reisinger shared a video he took of the scene with us, which shows the heavy police presence in the downtown area.

Asheville Fire Fighters and Asheville Police also took to social media Tuesday morning and asked people to avoid the area:

CAUTION – Reports of gunshots in the area around the courthouse. APD is locking down the area. PLEASE AVOID DOWNTOWN AT THIS TIME. @WLOS_13 @asheville @wyffnews4 @foxcarolinanews — Asheville Fire Fighters (@AFFA332) March 31, 2020