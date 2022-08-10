ELON, N.C. – The actor Ashley Judd, who has been recovering from the dramatic death of her mother earlier this year and a debilitating leg injury of her own, will be making an appearance in the Triad next month.

Judd is listed as one of seven newsmakers announced Tuesday for the Elon University Speaker Series for 2022-23. Judd is scheduled to appear on Sept. 30.

The actor Ashley Judd speaks during a tribute to her mother, country music star Naomi Judd, on May 15 in Nashville, Tenn. Naomi Judd died on April 30. She was 76. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

The lineup also includes CNN medical expert Dr. Sanja Gupta, author Tommy Orange and others of renown in the fields of research. The program is presented in partnership with WUNC.

Ashley Judd’s mother, Naomi, who with her sister Wynonna had built a country music hall-of-fame career, died in April of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

As an actor, Ashley Judd has appeared in some 55 named roles in movies and television but none since 2019. In 2021 she broke her leg severely while on a trip to a research camp in the rainforest of the Congo. She had to be carried from the jungle for surgical repair.

Judd also is known for her activism in the #MeToo movement, and in 2017 she was named TIME magazine’s Person of the Year as one of those who helped break the silence about sexual harassment and abuse.

She will speak at 3:30 p.m. in the Schar Center on campus as part of the Fall Convocation.

Also on Elon’s speakers’ list are:

CNN Chief Medical Correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta (Phelan M. Ebenhack/AP Images for Lake Nona)

SEPT. 12: Dr. Robert Sallis, a practicing family medicine physician who also holds a Certificate of Added Qualifications in Sports Medicine and is a past president of the American College of Sports Medicine and serves as chair of the Exercise is Medicine Advisory Board.

Admission for all sessions is$15 or an Elon ID. For ticket information, call 336 278-5610 or visit elon.universitytickets.com. For more information about the speakers and their appearances, check out the university’s full cultural calendar.