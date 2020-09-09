Additional expiration date extension for select DMV credentials

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) On September 4, Governor Roy Cooper signed Coronavirus Relief Act 3.0. Among its provisions is a new extension of the expiration dates of five DMV credentials.

If they have already expired or are about to, their new expiration dates are now 30 days after the governor lifts his state of emergency order related to the COVID Pandemic.

The five credentials impacted are:

CDL licenses

CDL permits

Handicap placards

State IDs

Inspection mechanic licenses

This latest expiration date extension is in addition to a similar step taken last spring that extended expiration dates of 27 DMV credentials such as driver licenses and permits, and vehicle registrations.

That decision granted a one-time, five-month extension of expiration dates between March 1 through July 31.