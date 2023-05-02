RALEIGH, N.C. — The N.C. Department of Adult Correction will hold a remembrance ceremony Wednesday for employees who died in the line of duty.

The Fallen Heroes Memorial will begin at 9:30 a.m. in front of the Prisons Administration building, 831 W. Morgan St., Raleigh.

Since 1915, 29 employees of the state correctional system have given their lives while protecting fellow staff, offenders in the state’s custody and the general public. Another 22 state prison system employees lost their lives to COVID-19.

The memorial service is a kickoff to North Carolina Correctional Officers and Correctional Employees Week, May 7-13, as proclaimed by Gov. Roy Cooper. The state observance coincides with National Correctional Officer and Employee Appreciation Week, first proclaimed as the first week of May 1984 by President Ronald Reagan.

The department employs more than 10,500 North Carolinians to supervise and to rehabilitate offenders sentenced by the state’s courts to incarceration. On any day, about 30,000 offenders are housed in state correctional facilities.