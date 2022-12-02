RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A week after an out-of-control landfill fire in North Raleigh started, the blaze has been extinguished.

The fire was first reported to Raleigh fire officials around 3:30 a.m. Nov. 25 at a landfill along Gresham Lake Road beside Interstate 540.

About five hours later, the fire was out of control and crews at Wall Recycling were trying to create a fire break for the blaze, according to Raleigh fire reports. The landfill is for trees, stumps, and limbs.

Smoke and ash caused complaints during Thanksgiving weekend for many people in North Raleigh. Some people complained they had breathing problems because of the smoke from the massive fire.

Friday afternoon, Wake County officials announced the fire was out, but there might be some “very light smoke” in the area.

On Tuesday, a representative of Wall Recycling — who refused to give his name — said the company was doing everything possible to get the fire out.

The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality also said Tuesday in a statement to CBS 17: “The Division of Waste Management and the Division of Air Quality are working together to investigate and take appropriate action.”

It’s not clear how the fire started.