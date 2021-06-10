After funding shortfalls and delays, NCDOT says more projects are back on track

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — As pandemic recovery continues, NCDOT says more money is available to keep a list of Triad projects on track.

Topping the list of priority projects in the department’s 10-year-plan, completion of the final section of the Greensboro Urban Loop.

The project is still on schedule to wrap up in 2023, a big relief for drivers in the area dealing with closures and construction.

“[It] makes it easier for me, I use it all the time. It knocked off 20 minutes my commute to work,” driver Larry McNeil said.

There are 17 projects in the Triad, from Davie County to east Greensboro.

“By the time it’s over with it should uplift Greensboro, we constantly have people moving,” McNeil said.

“This entire area is growing,” said Jamille Rodes, who lives near Sandy Ridge Road.

His family is looking forward to a widening project to make the road safer for everyone.

“We rides bikes and everything, it’s kind of dangerous to ride on Sandy Ridge Road with all the traffic and everything, there’s no bike lanes so if they widen the road I’d like to see them put in bike lanes,” Rodes said.

He’s also glad to see improvements underway for a 4-lane Skeet Club Road.

“It helps with school traffic, work traffic, that’s been very beneficial,” Rodes said.

NCDOT’s cash balance is up to $1.8 billion. At one point last year, it was down to $252 million, stalling a number of projects in the area.

More money allows crews to move faster down their list.