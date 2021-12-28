After massive fire at Rocky Mount facility, QVC to pay out-of-work employees through Feb. 1

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) – Employees of the QVC distribution center that burned down on Dec. 18, killing an employee, will be paid through Feb. 1, the company said.

The company extended its shutdown pay through Feb. 1 after previously offering $500 in emergency allowance to every Rocky Mount employee. About 2,000 employees were left without a job.

After Feb. 1, “applicable separation benefits will begin for impacted team members,” QVC said. All those who lose their jobs will be eligible to receive at least four weeks of separation pay or a lump sum equivalent.

Employees enrolled in a benefits plan will have coverage through February and will then be eligible for COBRA coverage, a statement from the company said.

Career transition services will be provided to impacted employees, as well. They include potential internal roles within the company, in addition to partnerships with local organizations for additional job opportunities, financial education, interview training, resume writing help, and job search training, QVC said.

Finally, QVC said it will donate $100,000 to the Edgecombe-Rocky Mount Employees Assistance Fund, which was created by the United Way Tar River, Carolinas Gateway Partnership, and the Rocky Mount Chamber of Commerce. It said it will also donate to “many of the first responder organizations that helped fight the fire.”

About 1.5 million square feet of the QVC distribution center went up in flames on Dec. 18. The facility is the company’s second-biggest.

Kevon Ricks, 21, was killed in the blaze. His aunt said he had been working at the facility for about three weeks when the fire happened. He left behind a young son.