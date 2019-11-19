1  of  2
Live Now
Live Trump Impeachment Hearings & Analysis: Jennifer Williams, Alexander Vindman 1st to testify Tuesday Click here to watch the latest 9 On Your Side newscasts

Agency reports detail deadly NC explosion, response

North Carolina

by: AP

Posted: / Updated:

WNCT

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Authorities in North Carolina have analyzed their response to a natural gas explosion that killed two people, injured two dozen others, leveled one building and damaged others, some of which have been condemned.

The city and county of Durham last week released fire and emergency management reports that provide a timeline of the April 10 explosion since ruled accidental.

Authorities were alerted to the smell of gas at the busy shopping district at 9:11 a.m. Finding nothing, responders left. A report of a cut gas line called them back about an hour later, and evacuations were underway when the gas ignited. The leak was stopped after another hour.

The reports recommend improved coordination and increased staffing, training and standard compliance, such as those requiring fire personnel wear personal protective equipment.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

WNCT-TV