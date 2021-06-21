Aggie Pride! 2 A&T students are packing their bags and heading to Tokyo with their eyes on Olympic gold

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Two runners at a Triad university are heading to the Olympics next month!

Randolph Ross and Trevor Stewart both attend NC A&T.

Ross finished third in the four hundred meters during the US Olympic Track and Field trials, in just 44.74 seconds.

Ross set a world record earlier this month during the NCAA championship. He finished the 400 meters in 43.85 seconds!

Stewart was just seconds behind Ross, and he’ll be going to Tokyo this summer as part of the four by four hundred relay pool.

There’s another Aggie eyeing Olympic glory too, on the women’s team. Cambrea Sturgis won both the 100 and 200 meters during the NCAA championship. She came in fifth at the trials in the 100 meter, and is competing in the 200 meter later this week.

Congratulations to our Randolph and Trevor, and good luck to Cambrea!