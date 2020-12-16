Airbnb suspends 21 N Carolina listings over COVID-19 rules

FILE – This Feb. 22, 2018, file photo shows an Airbnb logo during an event in San Francisco. Airbnb was losing money even before the pandemic struck and cut its revenue by almost a third, the home-sharing company revealed in documents filed Monday, Nov. 16, 2020, ahead of a planned initial public offering of its stock. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg, File)

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Airbnb suspended 21 listings in the Research Triangle area of North Carolina for violating party guidelines during the COVID-19 pandemic, a company spokeswoman said Wednesday.

Airbnb said it received complaints of partying at the suspended locations, which represent a minority of its hosts, The News & Observer of Raleigh reported. The specific locations weren’t identified.

The company established a global party policy in August. It didn’t immediately respond to an email seeking additional comment.

“As COVID-19 cases continue to rise throughout the state, it’s more important than ever that we all do our part to reduce the number of parties and large gatherings that could spread the virus,” Viviana Jordan, North Carolina public policy manager for Airbnb, said in a news release.

North Carolina has banned large gatherings for the past several months. Gov. Roy Cooper has limited indoor gatherings to 10 people since early November, and outdoor gatherings have been limited to 50 since early October.