Airplane makes emergency landing at Raleigh-Durham Airport

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A Frontier Airlines flight from Norfolk, Virginia, to Orlando made an emergency landing at Raleigh-Durham International Airport due to fumes or an odor in the cabin, officials said.

News outlets report that all 102 passengers and crew were evacuated safely on Saturday, but one passenger was taken to WakeMed, RDU said in a statement.

The passenger’s condition was not reported. Frontier Flight 1159 contacted RDU and requested the emergency landing about 5:45 p.m., the airport said.

When the plane landed, RDU Fire Rescue responded along with units from Wake EMS, Raleigh Fire, Wake County Fire Service and Wake County HazMat.

The passengers and crew were evacuated from the plane onto the airfield.

Jennifer F. de la Cruz, a spokesperson for Frontier Airlines, said the plane was en route to Orlando from Norfolk when it “experienced a fume/odor event.”

“Out of an abundance of caution, the aircraft diverted to Raleigh-Durham and both passengers and crew exited the aircraft via evacuation slides,” de la Cruz said in a statement.