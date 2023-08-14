MEBANE, N.C. — Alan Marro of Mebane took a chance on a $3 Power Play ticket and won a $100,000 prize in last Wednesday’s Powerball drawing.

Marro bought his lucky Quick Pick ticket using Online Play on the NC Lottery Official Mobile App. He matched the numbers on four white balls and the red Powerball to win $50,000. His prize doubled to $100,000 when the 2X multiplier hit.

He claimed his prize Tuesday at lottery headquarters and, after required federal and state tax withholdings, took home $71,251.

Wednesday’s Powerball drawing offers a $170 million jackpot, or $83.4 million in cash. The odds of winning a Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292 million.

Powerball is one of six lottery games in North Carolina where players have the option of buying their tickets at a retail location or with Online Play through the lottery’s website or the NC Lottery Official Mobile App.

Ticket sales from draw games like Powerball make it possible for the lottery to raise $2.5 million a day on average for education. For details on how $9.8 million raised by the lottery made a difference in Alamance County last year, visit www.nclottery.com and click on the “Impact” section.