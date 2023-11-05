RALEIGH, N.C. — Graham resident Ralph Mayton Jr. said he wants to take his mother on a trip to Hawaii after he won a $266,982 Fast Play jackpot on October 29.

“That’s the only place she’s never been,” Mayton said. “And she deserves it, so I want to take her.”

Mayton, a mechanic for over 40 years, said he owes his big win in part to a lucky penny that he found on the ground on his way into the BP Graham on East Harden Street in Graham.

“I always hear it’s good luck if it’s laying heads up and darn it if I don’t believe it now,” Mayton said. “I still got it in my pocket right now and I’m keeping it forever.”

At the time of his purchase, the jackpot stood at $66,982. Since Mayton bought a $20 100X The Cash ticket, he received 100% of the progressive jackpot plus $200,000.

“I had no idea that I won the extra $200,000,” Mayton said. “My heart almost stopped I was so excited.”

Mayton said when he told his mom that he won she didn’t believe him.

“We play Halloween tricks on her every year,” he laughed, “and she thinks I’m playing a trick on her right now.”

He arrived at lottery headquarters to collect his prize and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $190,230.

Fast Play features an instantly growing jackpot that increases with every ticket sold until it is won.