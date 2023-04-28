BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A school system is “cooperating” with law enforcement after allegations of misconduct against a middle school teacher.

Ivan Ardila-Perez, 36, has been charged with two counts of indecent liberties with a student and two counts of indecent liberties with children. Collectively, the charges add up to a maximum sentence of more than 13 years in prison.

The school system confirmed that Ardila-Perez started working as a Spanish teacher at Southern Middle School in September of 2022 and began working as a men’s soccer coach in April of 2023.

In court on Thursday, Assistant District Attorney Elizabeth Olivier said Ardila-Perez is in the U.S. on a work visa and is not a U.S. citizen. He does not have a criminal record.

According to warrants, Ardila-Perez “took indecent liberties” with an 11-year-old student for the purpose of “gratifying sexual desire” on Feb. 26. Then, on April 12, he allegedly took indecent liberties with a 12-year-old student, committing “lewd and lascivious act upon the body” of the student.

“There was a disclosure by several victims in this matter as far as him being inappropriate with those minor children who are under the age of 13 at this point,” Olivier said. “From the victims that have been interviewed, they had disclosed that he was touching them inappropriately, rubbing on their upper thighs, getting them out of class to have them alone, trying to get them to kiss him, stuff of that nature.”

Olivier later added, “There were victims who were having to hide from him in the school because he was trying to chase them down to speak with them yesterday.”

Ardila-Perez received a $100,000 secured bond and was ordered not to contact the victims or visit any educational facilities of Alamance-Burlington School System.

Alamance-Burlington School System released a statement reading, in part, “There is no greater priority than the health, safety, and welfare of our children” and that the school system is “cooperating fully with the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office as part of an ongoing investigation involving alleged misconduct by a Southern Middle School teacher.”

The school district placed Ardila-Perez on administrative leave while the district awaits the outcome of the district and law enforcement investigations. The district will be offering no further information as this issue relates to personnel.