‘All Clear’ given after Hough High School evacuated over threat

CORNELIUS, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Officials have given the all-clear after students at William Amos Hough High School were evacuated for a perceived threat, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools officials said.

Cornelius Police said officers responded to an “active situation” at the school Friday afternoon.

Students were evacuated to the school’s football field while a large number of officers searched the property.

Parents were able to pick up students at the school parking lot.

CMS said all students are safe.

“The CMS and Cornelius police are actively investigating this case but have determined there was no active threat at the school,” said Hough High Principal Dr. Laura Rosenbach.

Students who left belongings inside the building will be able to pick them up from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday or get them when they return Monday.

Davidson K-8 and Bailey Middle School were also locked down during the investigation.

Authorities have not confirmed what sparked the response.

Buses across the area may be delayed into Friday afternoon, officials said.