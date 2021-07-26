‘All her dreams are gone.’ Monroe community mourns loss of 13-year-old shot and killed

MONROE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Balloons, teddy bears, and flowers sit at the site where police say 13-year-old Loyalti Allah was shot in a drive-by Saturday night. She later died at the hospital.

Sharie Maye is a local activist with Project Greater Opportunity Daily and is now mourning the little girl’s loss.

“All her dreams are gone. All her family dreams are gone that they have for her,” Maye said. “You took a child an innocent, very bright young lady. You took that from not only the community, you took it from her family you took someone that was willing to help that was an encourager that was a star in the community.”

Police have charged four people with murder ranging from age 17 to 22 years old.

Chief Brian Gillard says the incident stems from retaliation between two groups and led to multiple rounds being fired. He says the community has to work together to end the violence.

Several police officers attended a vigil for Loyalti and brought water and flowers.

“It’s frustrating, you know, because I don’t want to talk to any more mothers and tell them that their children are lost,” Gillard said. “I challenge every minister, every youth organization in the City of Monroe if you want to make Monroe come together and make it the place we need it to be. Now’s the time.”

Dee Wells was Loyalti’s dance instructor at Blue Diamonds Majorettes and remembers her big smile and heart to help others. Video from the group shows Loyalti dancing during a session earlier this month. It was one of the last times the group says they got to see her.

“She had a beautiful smile she was very sweet,” Wells said. “She hasn’t even got to go to high school anything, and then it’s hard to explain to the kids how to grieve.”

Wells says she’s shocked and heartbroken by what has happened.

Right now, the family is collecting money to help with funeral expenses. A candlelight vigil and balloon release is planned for next Saturday in the community where the makeshift memorial has been set up.