All NC elementary schools must reopen, districts have choice for middle, high schools in new bill with bipartisan support

RALEIGH, N.C. — Gov. Roy Cooper and leaders from the General Assembly have come to an agreement to reopen many North Carolina schools.

NC Sen. Phil Berger Sr. explained the new legislation which he, Gov. Cooper and other lawmakers say is an acceptable middle ground.

This new bill would require all elementary schools to operate under plan A with in-person instruction.

Local districts would have the power to choose whether middle and high schools switch entirely to in-person learning or offer both in-person and remote learning.

Any districts moving to entirely in-person learning must inform the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services and describe their safety plan.

The governor would still have power to order schools to close district by district.

The bill is expected to move through the North Carolina Senate on Wednesday. It will need House approval and the governor’s signature.

The question of whether or not schools would be required to offer an in-person option had been in limbo as Republicans at the General Assembly fought for a bill that would demand K-12 districts offer in-person learning to all students.

The General Assembly was unable to override the governor’s veto of the bill.

The governor said he agreed that schools should reopen, but he said they should not open “without following NCDHHS and CDC guidelines on social distancing.”

On Wednesday afternoon, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services updated its guidance for K-12 schools.

The state said K-12 schools are expected to open for in-person instruction for K-12 students following the new health guidance.

“Extensive research tells us we can bring students back to the classroom with the right measures in place,” said NCDHHS Secretary Mandy K. Cohen, M.D. “And students need in-person school not only for academics, but to learn social skills, get reliable meals, and to continue to grow and thrive.”

