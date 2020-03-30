Alzheimer’s Association to host 2020 Common Ground Virtual Summit on April 24

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) Due to COVID-19, the Alzheimer’s Association – Eastern North Carolina Chapter’s conference originally scheduled for Friday, April 24 will now be delivered through a virtual option.

The 2020 Common Ground Virtual Summit is open to the public and will take place on Friday, April 24 from 9:30 a.m. – 12 noon.

The event theme is “Embracing Culture in Alzheimer’s and Dementia” and is geared for those living with Alzheimer’s or related dementia, caregivers and healthcare professionals from across eastern North Carolina to learn about Alzheimer’s, dementia and memory loss.

Lisa Roberts, executive director of the Eastern North Carolina Chapter says, ” The health and safety of our constituents, volunteers, and staff remain our driver as we address the COVID-19 outbreak and as we continue to pursue our mission, today and in the longer term. We look forward to hosting our Virtual Summit, which is a wonderful opportunity to bring our communities together online to learn, ask questions and talk about how Alzheimer’s and other dementias impact our community.”

Attendees are invited to join (via video or phone) for the entire virtual event or just the discussions that interest them most. The following event agenda, which will feature a variety of discussions led by researchers and other leading experts, includes:

9:30 a.m. WELCOME: Remarks by State Senator Kirk deViere

Remarks by State Senator Kirk deViere 9:45 a.m. KEYNOTE ADDRESS : “Diversity: An Important Frontier for Alzheimer’s and All Dementia Research”

: “Diversity: An Important Frontier for Alzheimer’s and All Dementia Research” 10:20 a.m. SESSION: “How Culture can Impact the Presentation of Alzheimer’s Disease Relative to Behavior, Treatment, and Caregiving Roles”

“How Culture can Impact the Presentation of Alzheimer’s Disease Relative to Behavior, Treatment, and Caregiving Roles” 10:45 a.m. SESSION: Hear from a national Alzheimer’s advocate who is living with younger-onset Alzheimer’s

Hear from a national Alzheimer’s advocate who is living with younger-onset Alzheimer’s 11:10 a.m. PANEL DISCUSSION: Common questions on dementia, caregiving and community resources

Common questions on dementia, caregiving and community resources 11:50 a.m. CLOSING REMARKS & CALL TO ACTION

NOON SUMMIT ADJOURNS

There is no charge to participate in the Common Ground Virtual Summit, but registration is required at tinyurl.com/commonground2020.

For questions or more information call 800-272-3900.

Registrants will be sent conferencing details prior to the date of the Virtual Summit. Participants will be given the option of joining via video/webinar or through a toll-free number.