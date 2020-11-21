Amazon delivery driver caught trying to break into Wake County home, officials say

WENDELL, N.C. (WNCN) — A package delivery driver tried to break into an unoccupied Wake County home Friday afternoon, officials say.

The incident was reported just after noon at a home in the 6300 block of Old Mill Farm Drive near Wendell, according to a news release from the Wake County Sheriff’s Office.

A home alarm first alerted 911 about the incident, the news release said.

“The first deputy on scene immediately discovered an Amazon delivery van in the driveway and a female subject in an Amazon uniform,” Wake County spokesman Eric Curry said in the news release.

The woman was questioned by the deputy and said “she was looking to possibly purchase the home in the future,” the release said.

Deputies checked the property and found a back door with shattered glass with a cinder block nearby, Curry said.

“After further discussion with the subject she admitted to the attempted break-in,” the news release said.

Mikya Graves-Haith, 21, of Greensboro, was charged with attempted breaking and entering, according to Curry.

“Investigators say that Haith was in the area after delivering a package to a nearby home,” the news release said.

Amazon management was called to retrieve the van, Curry said.

All packages in the van were scanned to make sure they were awaiting delivery — and had not been stolen, the news release said.