Deonte Tayborn in a photo from the Amber Alert from The N.C. Center for Missing Persons.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Authorities in the Triangle region issued an Amber Alert Sunday afternoon for a missing baby boy — and then canceled the alert about 20 minutes later.

Just before 4:55 p.m., the Mebane Police Department announced a search for Deonte Tayborn, who is missing. At 5:15 p.m., the Amber Alert was canceled.

The alert said Deonte Tayborn an 11-month-old boy was endangered.

Officials said the baby boy was believed to be with a man who was driving a black 2014 Audi A4, possibly to Person County.

CBS 17 reached out to Mebane officials who said the little boy was found.

If you have any information regarding this case, call the Mebane Police Department immediately at (336) 264-5611, or call 911 or* HP.