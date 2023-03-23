GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — An AMBER Alert has been issued for a missing 9-month-old in Greensboro.

Authorities are searching for a burgundy or red Saturn Vue with heavy damage and a broken rear window.

The missing child is 9-month-old Kayson Osiah Monk. He is described as follows:

Black

Approximately 1-foot-6-inches tall

Weighing 30 pounds

Black and curly hair

Brown eyes

White shirt

Grey sweatpants

Grey jacket

Police say the missing child is believed to be with 23-year-old Deon Lamar Monk.

Monk is described as follows:

Black man

6-feet-3 inches tall

Weighing 170 pounds

Black afro hairstyle

Brown eyes

Multi-colored shorts

Grey jacket

Police say that the child was taken from the 2400 block of Phillips Avenue.

Investigators have confirmed that Deon Lamar Monk is the father of the missing child and is the only suspect in a shooting on the 2400 block of Phillips Avenue earlier on Thursday.

The pair were last seen where the shooting occurred and it is not known where they are traveling at this time.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Greensboro Police Department at (336) 373-2435 or to call 911.