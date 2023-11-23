DUNN, N.C. (WNCN) — An Amber Alert suspect accused of taking a two-year-old girl remains on the run Thursday after the toddler has been located safe and unharmed.

According to the Harnett County Sheriff, around 4:30 a.m. on Thanksgiving, a woman arrived at the Dunn Police Department requesting help from police.

Harnett County Sheriff’s Office responded and said the suspect, 37-year-old Dyasty Oneal Coleman broke into a home on Cocateill Lane in Dunn, assaulted the woman and took the child.

The toddler was later found at 10:30 a.m. in Faison by police. The little girl had been dropped off at a home in the area, according to a news release from Maj. Aaron Meredith with the Harnett County Sheriff’s Office.

The Amber Alert was canceled at 12:09 p.m.

Coleman is the father of the two-year-old. He faces multiple charges such as breaking and entering, first-degree kidnapping, assault by strangulation and assault on a female.

Rayilee Coleman was missing out of Harnett County and found in Faison. (North Carolina Center for Missing Persons)

According to the sheriff’s office, Dyasty Coleman is considered armed and dangerous. Also, his left or right thumb has had surgery due to an extra finger at birth, according to the initial Amber Alert.

The suspect was possibly headed to Newton Grove or the Clinton area in Sampson County, officials said. The car described earlier in the Amber Alert was a 2009 tan Nissan Murano with N.C. plate KHS-6596 and blacked-out rims and tires.

If anyone has information on his location they are asked to contact the Harnett County Sheriff’s Office at 910-893-9111 or our tip-line at 910-893-0300.