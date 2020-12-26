Amber Alert issued for 3-year-old abducted in Western NC

RALEIGH — a statewide Amber Alert has been issued for a 3-year-old girl who authorities said has been abducted.

The missing child is Kaysie Jay Lipscomb Smith, who is 2 feet tall and weighs 40 pounds, has black hair and brown eyes, the Amber Alert said. She was wearing blue tights with polka dots and snowflakes when she was taken.

The alert was issued around 3:20 p.m. Saturday, according to Gastonia police.

Raheem Tyshawn Pate, 31, is a suspect in the case, police said. He was believed to be driving a white 2017 Chevrolet Malibu with NC license tag of HLE-9661.