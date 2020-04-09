AMBER Alert issued for abducted 2-year-old boy from Durham

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – An AMBER Alert has been issued out of Durham after police there said a 2-year-old child may have been abducted.

Durham police are searching for Jeremy Rivas-Munoz. He is described as a 2-year-old Hispanic male who is approximately 2 feet 10 inches tall, weighs around 35 pounds, has black hair and brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a light blue shirt and black shorts.

Authorities said there is believed to be one abductor – Emerson Melendez. Melendez is described as a 23-year-old Hispanic male who is approximately 5 foot 10, weighs around 170 pounds, has black hair and brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a black shirt and tan shorts. Melendez has a skull tattoo on his neck and a rose tattoo on his left hand.

The two are thought to be in a blue sedan, possibly a Toyota. Their direction of travel is unknown, authorities said. Authorities have not said what, if any, relationship there is between the two.

This story will be updated as it develops.

If you have any information regarding this abduction, call the Durham Police Department immediately at (919) 475-2263, or call 911 or *HP.