DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — An Amber Alert has been issued for a Durham teenage girl.

Sixteen-year-old Aniha Hooper was last seen around 2 a.m. Friday morning at a bus stop near Angier Avenue and Hoover Road, Durham police said.

She is 4 feet 5 inches tall, and weighs 100 pounds. She was last seen wearing a blonde head covering, gray shorts, and an orange and white basketball jersey.

Hooper is known to frequently visit Hoover Road Apartments.

If you see her call 911 or Durham Police’s front desk at 919-560-4427. If you have any information regarding this case, contact Investigator M. Strickland at 919-560-4440 x29536 or Matthew.Strickland@durhamnc.gov