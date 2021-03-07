AMBER Alert issued for missing NC girl

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Winston-Salem police are searching for a missing child who is the subject of an AMBER Alert Saturday night.

Azaria Nevaeh Walters, 10, was taken by an abductor, according to a news release from the North Carolina Department of Public Safety.

Jacob Christian Jones, 33, is believed to be with Azaria, the alert said.

Azaria was wearing a black North Face raincoat, a navy blue and white polo shirt, black and grey sweatpants and red, white, and green Nike Air Force tennis shoes, officials said.

The pair may be traveling in a black 2015 Cadillac SRX with a North Carolina license tag of RAX-1187.

Officials said anyone with information about the missing girl should call the Winston Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7922, 911 or call 911 or *HP.