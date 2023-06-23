HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – An ambulance in Haywood County went out of control and crashed down an embankment while headed to an emergency call Thursday morning.

According to Haywood County Emergency Services, the crash happened on Kim’s Cove Road around 6:30 a.m.

Officials said the ambulance lost control driving on a wet road through a curve and rolled down the embankment, coming to a rest near a home.

Neither paramedic was injured in the crash.

Haywood County said the ambulance was one of their older vehicles and was typically used as a spare.