AMC announces reopenings in N.C. starting Oct. 9

(WNCT) AMC Entertainment announced that more than 500 AMC locations would be operating by mid-October, as the company plans to resume operations at 23 locations in North Carolina during the coming weeks.
Combined with the recent announcement of reopenings in California and Michigan, AMC anticipates reopening 37 theatres in the first three Fridays of October.
On October 9, AMC will reopen 12 of its highest-volume theatres in North Carolina, followed by an additional 11 locations on October 16.
Upon returning to the movies, AMC guests can expect to experience AMC’s comprehensive health and sanitation program.
AMC THEATRES REOPENING ON OCTOBER 9:
- Asheville
- AMC River Hills 10 Charlotte
- AMC Carolina Pavilion 22
- AMC Concord Mills 24
- AMC Hickory 15
- AMC Northlake Mall 14
- AMC Park Terrace 6
- Greenville
- AMC Fire Tower 12
- Raleigh
- AMC Fayetteville 14
- AMC DINE-IN Holly Springs 9
- AMC Market Fair 15
- AMC Park Place 16
- AMC DINE-IN Southpoint 17
AMC THEATRES REOPENING ON OCTOBER 16:
- Charlotte
- AMC CLASSIC Lincolnton 8
- AMC CLASSIC Shelby 10
- Greensboro
- AMC CLASSIC Greensboro 18
- AMC Hanes 12
- AMC High Point 8
- Greenville
- AMC CLASSIC Havelock 6
- AMC CLASSIC Jacksonville 16
- AMC CLASSIC Kalli 12
- Raleigh
- AMC CLASSIC Durham 15
- AMC CLASSIC Wilson 10
- Wilmington
- AMC CLASSIC Wilmington 16