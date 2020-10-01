AMC announces reopenings in N.C. starting Oct. 9

(WNCT) AMC Entertainment announced that more than 500 AMC locations would be operating by mid-October, as the company plans to resume operations at 23 locations in North Carolina during the coming weeks.

Combined with the recent announcement of reopenings in California and Michigan, AMC anticipates reopening 37 theatres in the first three Fridays of October.

On October 9, AMC will reopen 12 of its highest-volume theatres in North Carolina, followed by an additional 11 locations on October 16.

Upon returning to the movies, AMC guests can expect to experience AMC’s comprehensive health and sanitation program.

AMC THEATRES REOPENING ON OCTOBER 9:

Asheville

AMC River Hills 10 Charlotte

AMC Carolina Pavilion 22

AMC Concord Mills 24

AMC Hickory 15

AMC Northlake Mall 14

AMC Park Terrace 6

Greenville

AMC Fire Tower 12

Raleigh

AMC Fayetteville 14

AMC DINE-IN Holly Springs 9

AMC Market Fair 15

AMC Park Place 16

AMC DINE-IN Southpoint 17

AMC THEATRES REOPENING ON OCTOBER 16: