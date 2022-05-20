CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — An American Airlines plane veered off the runway Thursday afternoon at Charlotte-Douglas International Airport, authorities confirmed. Thankfully, no injuries were reported.

American Airlines said shortly after 2:40 p.m. Thursday, American Airlines flight 775 halted takeoff from Charlotte-Douglas International Airport due to a potential mechanical issue.

Authorities told Queen City News the plane veered off into the grass, then back onto the runway, before coming to a complete stop.

The aircraft taxied to the gate under its own power where customers deplaned normally, AA said.

“All customers are currently being transferred to another aircraft, which is expected to re-depart for Miami International Airport (MIA) shortly. Safety is our highest priority, and we thank our customers for their understanding,” American Airlines said in a statement.