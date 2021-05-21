American Airlines technical outage causes lingering delays at CLT airport

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Flights from American Airlines and others were delayed Friday morning due to a technical issue, officials said.

Officials said the issue began around 2 a.m. Friday morning with Sabre, a system American uses to support reservations and ticketing systems. The issue made it difficult for passengers to check in and board flights.

American Airlines said the system came back online around 5:30 a.m. and are now fully operational.

“We apologize for the inconvenience and have deployed additional team members through the airport to assist customers,” the company said in a statement.  

Charlotte Douglas International Airport is reporting several delayed departing and arriving flights. Click here to check your flight’s status.

