NC residents among those eagerly waiting for next round of stimulus checks

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The U.S. House plans to vote on the latest coronavirus relief bill on Wednesday that contains aid for families and individuals.

The bill’s passage has been anxiously awaited by millions of Americans, including people in North Carolina, who have been economically impacted by the pandemic.

Although this is by far the largest stimulus payment to date, lawmakers have narrowed the guidelines for who is eligible.

Raleigh resident Shelton Carpenter is awaiting his payment.

“It’s much needed money,” he said. “If not for me, for the communities that have been really impacted.”

The money for the stimulus payments is coming out of a larger bill known as the American Rescue Act, a $2 trillion measure that includes $1,400 checks for those who don’t go over annual income guidelines.

When he gets his payment, Carpenter said, “I’ll probably pay off all the debt I accrued waiting for the bill to pass.”

Here’s whose eligible:

If you’re single and make $75,000 a year or less,you will get a check of $1,400.

If you make up to $80,000 a year your payment will be reduced.

If your income is over $80,000, no check for you.

Married couples with incomes totaling up to $150,000 will get $2,800 per couple and $1,400 for each eligible dependent child.

For joint incomes higher that that, the checks will be gradually reduced. No one making more than $160,000 is getting a check.

The American Rescue Act also contains money for everything from airlines to the U.S. Fish and wildlife service.

“I know a lot of pork-barrel stuff is in there, that’s my concern,” said Alan Houfek. “We’re giving a lot of money to countries, politicians – that’s concerning.”

Other provisions in the bill include an expansion of the child tax credit for a year, up to $3,600 per child.

Also, $34 billion goes to expand subsidies for the Affordable Care Act, meaning more people will be able to buy health care on the exchanges and others will have lower insurance premiums.

Some, like a senior citizen who only identified herself as Charlotte, won’t have her stimulus funds for long,

She said the she owes money to the IRS so, the cash sent to her will go right back to the government.

“Instead of being able to use that money to purchase something I’m going to try and pay this debt off,” she said.

The president’s goal is to have those stimulus funds in the hands of those who need it by the end of the month, however the exact distribution timetable remains unclear.