Amy Klobuchar, Bernie Sanders to campaign in Triad on Thursday, other Democratic candidates visit N.C.

Two Democratic presidential candidates will be in the Piedmont Triad on Thursday.

Senator Amy Klobuchar will be part of a roundtable on voting rights at the International Civil Rights Museum in Greensboro.

The program begins at 10:30 a.m. Doors open at 10 a.m.

An hour later, Senator Bernie Sanders will campaign in Winston-Salem with a rally and march to early vote at the C.E. Gaines Center at Winston-Salem State University.

The rally starts at 11:30 a.m. Doors open at 10 a.m.

This event is free and open to the public. Tickets are not required, but an RSVP is encouraged.

Other candidates will also visit North Carolina ahead of Super Tuesday.

This Saturday, former Mayor Mike Bloomberg will be in Charlotte and Wilmington.

Joe Biden will make a stop in Raleigh on Saturday.

On Sunday, Mayor Pete Buttigieg will also host a town hall in Raleigh.

President Donald Trump will attend a rally Monday night at Charlottes Bojangles Coliseum.