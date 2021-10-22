Animal-related vehicle crashes decline across N.C.; Pitt Count ranks 2nd overall

RALEIGH, N.C. – The frequency of vehicle crashes involving animals decreased last year across North Carolina, according to figures kept by the N.C. Department of Transportation.

The number of such crashes – usually involving deer and often occurring in the twilight hours during the fall – totaled 18,607 last year. That’s an 8.5% decrease from 2019.

Officials with NCDOT’s Traffic Safety Unit, which compiles an “Animal Related Crashes” report each year, attributed the decline partly to an overall drop in highway travel last year during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The decrease also indicates that ongoing safety messages for reducing one’s risks of being involved in a deer collision are having an impact, said Matthew Cowhig, the NCDOT engineer who compiles the report.

“Almost half of these animal-related crashes are occurring between October and December and at night, which is when people should be especially vigilant,” Cowhig said.

About 7% of all vehicle crashes in the state involve animal strikes.

Wake County had the highest number of animal crashes for a three-year period from 2018-2020, according to the NCDOT report. The county had 2,570 animal-related crashes. Wake County usually leads the state in the animal report due to its large geographic size and its fast residential growth. Housing subdivisions in the county are sprouting up across once-rural areas where deer used to be able to roam without encountering much highway traffic.

County rankings

The Top 10 counties had a combined 15,737 animal crashes over the last three years. Those crashes caused a nearly combined $44 million in damage, 719 injuries and three deaths. The Top 10 counties in animal crashes for three years combined are as follows:

Wake County – 2,570 Pitt County – 1,712 Guilford County – 1,707 Union County – 1,493 Randolph County –1,467 Duplin County – 1,397 Columbus County – 1,379 Mecklenburg County – 1,361 Brunswick County – 1,344 Robeson County – 1,307

Safety Advice

Here are some tips regarding animal (usually deer) crashes: